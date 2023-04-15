Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

VONV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 251,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,713. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

