Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.74. 1,350,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $51.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.