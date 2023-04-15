Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.74. 1,350,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 115,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 207,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

