Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

