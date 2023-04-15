Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 40,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 9,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

