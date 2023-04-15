VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 243.3% in March

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VaporBrands International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.02 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About VaporBrands International
