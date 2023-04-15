VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 243.3% in March

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.02 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

About VaporBrands International

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.