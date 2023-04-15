Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.39 million and $10.06 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02203733 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,634,871.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

