Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.13 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02202948 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,181,672.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

