Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Price Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veradigm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.