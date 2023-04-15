Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.
Verastem Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
