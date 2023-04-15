Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,272 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

