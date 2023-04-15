Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the March 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,013,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,783 shares of company stock worth $7,499,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

