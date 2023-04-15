Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,037,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 517,338 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 14,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

