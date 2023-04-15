Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vision Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VENG opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43. Vision Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $26.10.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

