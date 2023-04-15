Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

