Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,464 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

