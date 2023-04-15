Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

