Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $625,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

