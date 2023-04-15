Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,657,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

VMI opened at $303.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

