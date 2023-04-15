Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.