Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $82.61.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

