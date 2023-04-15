Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

