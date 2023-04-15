Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

