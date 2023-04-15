Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 63.1% in March

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

