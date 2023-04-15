Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

