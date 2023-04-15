Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.87. 1,067,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

