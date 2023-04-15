Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $82.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after acquiring an additional 367,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

