Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $105.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.27.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $172.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.