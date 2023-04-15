Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $55.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Rambus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.55 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

