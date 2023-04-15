Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.69.
Hub Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $104.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
