Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.69.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

