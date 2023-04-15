Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 59.6% in March

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

WHLR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 10,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,819. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

