William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) & GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Head-To-Head Review

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $27.57 million 5.39 $4.24 million $0.30 35.30 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

William Penn Bancorporation has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrandSouth Bancorporation has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

William Penn Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. William Penn Bancorporation pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. William Penn Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 13.36% 2.15% 0.47% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats William Penn Bancorporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

