Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.14. Winland shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Winland Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

About Winland

(Get Rating)

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.