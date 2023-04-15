WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of WT opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

