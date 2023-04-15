Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in KBR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in KBR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KBR by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in KBR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.44. 1,111,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

