Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLWHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

Woolworths Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.