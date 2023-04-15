Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
WLWHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
