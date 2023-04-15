Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

