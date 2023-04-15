XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $70.18 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $70.18 million and approximately $707,146.19 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00551155 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $916,687.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

