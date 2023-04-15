Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Shares Up 3.4%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38. 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

