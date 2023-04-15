Zcash Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $42.67 or 0.00140732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $696.68 million and $38.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00037467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

