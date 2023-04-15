ZClassic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.56 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $451,971.62 and $18.56 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

