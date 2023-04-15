Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

ZTS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.60. 1,193,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,260. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $156.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

