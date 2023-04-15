Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.43.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

