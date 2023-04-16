10,898 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IonQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 91.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

NYSE IONQ opened at $6.71 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

