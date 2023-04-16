1,424 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 272,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,808,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

MA stock opened at $372.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.43.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard



Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

