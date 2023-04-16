14,250 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

