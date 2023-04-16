236 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $258.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.24. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

