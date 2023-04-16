25,165 Shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

AKTS stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.