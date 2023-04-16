2,518 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.