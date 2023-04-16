2,678 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BG opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

