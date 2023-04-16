282 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 18,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $288.98 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $289.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average is $266.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

